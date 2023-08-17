Photo, video of Jubo League leader opening fire in Chakaria go viral

A photo and video of a Jubo League leader carrying arms during the clash in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria over the namaz-e-janaza of Jamaat-e-Islami nayeb-e-amir Delwar Hossain Sayedee, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case of crimes against humanity, has gone viral on social media Facebook.

The photo and video of that Jubo League leader has been circulating on Facebook since Wednesday morning.

Earlier, a Jamaat activist named Forkanur Rahman, 50, was killed in the clash in Chakaria on Tuesday afternoon. Although the Jamaat leaders alleged that he was shot dead, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chakaria police station Jabed Mahmud claimed to the newspersons that they didn’t fire any shot during the clash.

After such a statement from the OC, the question arose as to who shot Fokanur Rahman.