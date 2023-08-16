Sayedee's death: Case filed against 5,000 including his son

Other than Masud Sayedee, three Jamaat leaders who have been named in the case are: the party’s assistant secretary Hamidur Rahman, Dhaka city south unit general secretary Shafiqul Islam alias Masud and Dhaka city unit assistant secretary Md Saiful Islam.

Shahbagh police station inspector (investigation) Shah Alam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo saying no one has been arrested in this case as yet.

According to the case statement, Delwar Hossain Sayedee died at BSMMU hospital while undergoing treatment on Monday night. Hearing the news, thousands of Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists gathered in BSMMU and Shahbagh areas, and chanted provocative various slogans.

At one stage, they brought out a procession parading from Bangla Motor to Matshay Bahban, bringing a halt to vehicular movements. Inbound patients of BIRDEM and BSMMU hospitals were also stuck due to the demonstration.

As police requested the Jamaat-Shibir men to clear the streets, they became angry and started chanting anti-government and state slogans. While taking the Sayedee’s body to his village in Pirojpur in early Tuesday, Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists attacked police with brick chips, sticks and iron rods. They also obstructed police from carrying out their duties.

They torched and damaged the government establishments inside the BSMMU, and hurled cocktails at police, leaving several policemen injured. They also set fire to police vehicles, motorcycles and armoured vehicles and vandalised those.

At one stage, police brought out the freezer van carrying Sayedee’s body. At that time, police fired tear gas shells, rubber bullets and sound grenades and dispersed the Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists.