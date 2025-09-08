DUCSU: No question of interference in polls, says army
The Bangladesh Army has no involvement in the central student union elections of various universities in the country.
The Army said this in a statement on its verified Facebook page on Monday. Later, Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) also shared this message on its Facebook page.
The statement said, “The Bangladesh Army has no involvement in the upcoming central student union elections of the universities, especially in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, there is no question of army interference. Earlier, the matter was clarified through an official press release by the Army.”
“Such misleading propaganda is merely an attempt to disrupt normal stability, which can hamper the overall electoral environment,” the statement said.
“The Bangladesh Army hopes that the central student union elections being held after a long time will be conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner through proper democratic practice, and will set an example for the upcoming national parliamentary elections,” the statement added.
The Army statement extended its best wishes to all candidates, voters, and others involved in the election.
Voting to the DUCSU elections will be held on Tuesday, 9 September, the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) elections on 11 September and the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election on 25 September.