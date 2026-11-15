NCP leader Mahmuda threatened again, told to leave country if she cares about her family

Mahmuda Alam Mitu, a Member of Parliament (MP) for the reserved women's seat nominated by the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami and a leader of the National Citizen's Party (NCP), has been threatened again.

On Sunday afternoon, while she was in the National Parliament, a phone call warned her, "If you care about your family, leave the country quickly. If not, you can stay; it’s not a problem."

In the evening, a message from the NCP was sent to the media announcing the threat. The NCP also sent an audio recording of a 2 minute and 40-second conversation between MP Mahmuda and the young male caller to the media.