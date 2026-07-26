Hajj 2027 registration opens Monday, minimum age set at 15

Under the government channel, anyone can register themselves by creating a user profile on the e-Hajj system (hajj.gov.bd).

Registration can also be done through Union Digital Centres, divisional and district offices of the Islamic Foundation, district and upazila model mosques, the Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office and the Dhaka Hajj Office.

Government-channel Hajj pilgrims must deposit money through a voucher at any branch of Sonali Bank to complete pre-registration.

For private-channel pilgrims, payments must be deposited into the agency’s designated bank account at a bank involved in Hajj operations. The agency’s bank account details will be available on the Hajj portal under the respective agency’s profile.