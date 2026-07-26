Hajj 2027 registration opens Monday, minimum age set at 15
The pre-registration process for the 2027 Hajj will begin on 27 July and continue until 24 September. People intending to perform Hajj must complete their pre-registration within this period.
The Religious Affairs Ministry announced the schedule in a notice issued on Sunday, saying the timeline was set in accordance with the Hajj roadmap announced by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Registration fees
Hajj pilgrims can complete their pre-registration through government or private channels by depositing Tk3.5 lakh.
Those who complete pre-registration will have to pay the remaining amount of the package price and complete final registration by 10 December this year.
Before pre-registration, pilgrims must complete pre-registration by paying Tk30,000.
Where to register
Under the government channel, anyone can register themselves by creating a user profile on the e-Hajj system (hajj.gov.bd).
Registration can also be done through Union Digital Centres, divisional and district offices of the Islamic Foundation, district and upazila model mosques, the Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office and the Dhaka Hajj Office.
Government-channel Hajj pilgrims must deposit money through a voucher at any branch of Sonali Bank to complete pre-registration.
For private-channel pilgrims, payments must be deposited into the agency’s designated bank account at a bank involved in Hajj operations. The agency’s bank account details will be available on the Hajj portal under the respective agency’s profile.
Who cannot perform Hajj
People below 15 years of age will not be allowed to perform Hajj.
Those suffering from serious illnesses, including heart, lung, liver or kidney diseases, neurological or mental disorders, dementia, or cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, biological therapy or radiotherapy will also be ineligible.
People suffering from active infectious diseases that may affect public health, such as tuberculosis and haemorrhagic fever, will not be allowed to perform Hajj.
Women in the last two months of pregnancy or those with high-risk pregnancies will not receive fitness certificates for Hajj.
During the pre-registration process, pilgrims must provide information on training and vaccination, select their district, type of Hajj, and Hajj package.
Pilgrims will also require a passport valid until at least 31 December, 2027.