DUCSU polls: Chief returning officer clarifies stance on army deployment

The chief returning officer of Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) elections, Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin, has clarified their stance regarding army deployment in the polls.

He said that assistance from the army would be sought to protect election security, if needed. However, there is currently no reason for any security concern.

Professor Jasim Uddin made these remarks while speaking to journalists at the Senate Building of the university in front of the returning office around 3:30 pm on Thursday.