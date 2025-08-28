DUCSU polls: Chief returning officer clarifies stance on army deployment
The chief returning officer of Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) elections, Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin, has clarified their stance regarding army deployment in the polls.
He said that assistance from the army would be sought to protect election security, if needed. However, there is currently no reason for any security concern.
Professor Jasim Uddin made these remarks while speaking to journalists at the Senate Building of the university in front of the returning office around 3:30 pm on Thursday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release, “No directive has been given by the government to the Bangladesh Army to take responsibility for these elections (DUCSU and hall unions), and there will be no scope for such involvement in the future.”
Replying to a query on the army issue, chief returning officer Jasim Uddin said that army deployment has been considered in their planning.
If required, they will request this assistance through the university administration. However, at present, there is no reason for any security concern.
Returning officer Kazi Maruful Haque said that the proposal for army deployment arose from students’ demands for round-the-clock security. Their request to move polling centres out of residential halls has been implemented.
Maruful Haque further said that a student would take about eight minutes to cast all their votes. Even with 100 per cent voter turnout, booths will be arranged proportionately so that everyone can cast vote. Everyone will be able to cast their vote. There will be no irregularities. There is no concern regarding the election at this moment.
Professor Golam Rabbani, head of the Code of Conduct Taskforce, said that at present, there are no banners or festoons on the campus. All have been removed through the proctor’s office. Candidates are allowed to distribute handbills and leaflets, and they are doing so.
He further said an allegation of code of conduct violation was received from the Faculty of Fine Arts. A committee has been formed to investigate, and a report will be submitted today. He added that no code of conduct violations have been reported throughout the day.
There was an allegation of a candidate announcing their manifesto with music at the Student-Teacher Centre. The candidate was asked to provide an explanation. After receiving a response, the candidate was warned. If such incidents occur again, punitive measures will be taken, Golam Rabbani added.