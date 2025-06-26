Former CEC Habibul Awal placed on 3-day remand

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) reported that Habibul Awal was arrested from the capital’s Moghbazar area on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, on Sunday, another former CEC, KM Nurul Huda, was arrested in the same case. The following day, Monday, the court granted a four-day remand for him.

BNP executive committee member Salahuddin Khan filed the case on Sunday with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, naming 24 individuals including three former CECs, accusing them of orchestrating rigged elections.