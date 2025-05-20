Only 7 executive magistrates provide info about firing during July uprising

A total of 95 executive magistrates were deployed across areas of Dhaka Metropolitan and Dhaka District during the July uprising. Only seven among them reported information regarding firing by law enforcement agencies.

This information came from reviewing documents from the Dhaka District Magistrate's Office. In response to a request from the Investigation Agency of the International Crimes Tribunal, which is investigating crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising, the Dhaka District Magistrate’s Office submitted these records on 30 January.

The documents show that 95 executive magistrates were on duty across various areas in Dhaka from 1 July to 5 August. Only seven of them reported incidents of firing by law enforcement under their jurisdiction. The rest marked "No" in the section asking for details like "if firing occurred, how many rounds were fired, and the type of weapons used."

Prothom Alo attempted to contact all seven magistrates who reported firing incidents. Five of them responded, and claimed that they did not authorise the use of firearms. They said they were made to sign documents granting firing permission several days after the incidents, and at that point, they had no choice but to sign.