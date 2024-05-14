'Where will I wash my hands' campaign
HappyTap and Prothom Alo sign agreement
A memorandum of understanding has been signed between HappyTap Limited and Prothom Alo. The MoU was signed today, Monday, at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of the capital. A special campaign, "Where will I wash my hands?" will be conducted under this agreement. Various programmes of this campaign will run throughout the year.
HappyTap Bangladesh Limited's business development lead Mishel Khan and Prothom Alo's business development lead Ruhul Amin signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Also present at the time were HappyTap global business development director Rumat Ashraf, Prothom Alo's chief digital business officer ABM Jabed Sultan, digital marketing lead Mehboob Jabed, senior content manager Khairul Babui and others.
While positive changes were brought about in the hand washing habit during the Covid pandemic, this was not sustainable. That is why in addition to highlighting the importance and necessity to wash hands, the "where do I wash my hands?" campaign also aims at raising awareness. The campaign will also highlight the role and the family, educational institutions as well as government and non-government agencies in in creating an easy hand washing habit among children.
As part of the campaign, through the year there will be information-based features, infographic videos, studio talk shows, roundtables, and messages from stars of different fields to raise awareness. These will appear in prothomalo.com, Prothom Alo YouTube channel and Facebook change.
Such initiatives will make the hand washing habit children and persons of all ages permanent, the concerned persons hoped.