HappyTap and Prothom Alo sign agreement

While positive changes were brought about in the hand washing habit during the Covid pandemic, this was not sustainable. That is why in addition to highlighting the importance and necessity to wash hands, the "where do I wash my hands?" campaign also aims at raising awareness. The campaign will also highlight the role and the family, educational institutions as well as government and non-government agencies in in creating an easy hand washing habit among children.

As part of the campaign, through the year there will be information-based features, infographic videos, studio talk shows, roundtables, and messages from stars of different fields to raise awareness. These will appear in prothomalo.com, Prothom Alo YouTube channel and Facebook change.

Such initiatives will make the hand washing habit children and persons of all ages permanent, the concerned persons hoped.