Police officer Alep shown arrested in murder case, put on two-day remand
Additional police superintendent Alep Uddin has been shown arrested in a murder case filed with Jatrabari police station.
Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate Md Sharifur Rahman has granted two-day remand for him. Jatrabari police sought five-day remand for Alep.
According to remand prayer, Barishal Detective Branch police arrested Alep from Barishal metropolitan area on Wednesday night.
However, Alep’s family alleged he was picked up from Barishal range Deputy Inspector General’s (DIG) office around 2:00pm on Tuesday. His family could not know his whereabouts since then.
Alep’s wife Wafa Nusrat told Prothom Alo around 10:00pm on Wednesday that Alep on Tuesday afternoon called her to inform that Barishal DB picked him up in the noon.
She said Alep has no case against him. But she could not know whereabouts of Alep although more than 24 hours were passed, she added.
There is a provision in the constitution to present any detainees or arrestees to court within 24 hours of detention or arrest.
The High Court also has a directive to inform the family about the reason of arrest or detention and whereabouts of the person.
Barishal police super Md Belayet Hossain told Prothom Alo around 9:00pm yesterday that Alep was not picked up. He has been summoned by senior officials of DB headquarters in Dhaka.
Later around 9:25pm, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s spokesperson Muhammad Talebur Rahman also said he does not have any information about Alep.
An officer of 31st Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS), Alep was posted in Special Branch (SB) during the July-August uprising, according to his family members.