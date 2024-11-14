Police officer Alep shown arrested in murder case, put on two-day remand

Additional police superintendent Alep Uddin has been shown arrested in a murder case filed with Jatrabari police station.

Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate Md Sharifur Rahman has granted two-day remand for him. Jatrabari police sought five-day remand for Alep.

According to remand prayer, Barishal Detective Branch police arrested Alep from Barishal metropolitan area on Wednesday night.

However, Alep’s family alleged he was picked up from Barishal range Deputy Inspector General’s (DIG) office around 2:00pm on Tuesday. His family could not know his whereabouts since then.

Alep’s wife Wafa Nusrat told Prothom Alo around 10:00pm on Wednesday that Alep on Tuesday afternoon called her to inform that Barishal DB picked him up in the noon.

She said Alep has no case against him. But she could not know whereabouts of Alep although more than 24 hours were passed, she added.