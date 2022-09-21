Bangladesh Air Force chief returns home from USA

During the visit, Bangladesh Air Force chief met with Chief of US Air Force, General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interests at the Pentagon.
After that, he joined ‘International Air Chiefs Conference’ hosted by the US Air Force in Washington DC. Air chiefs and high officials of the Air Forces of nearly 50 countries around the globe also took part in the said conference.
The conference included panel discussions on the issues of world view, executive mission command, operating in today’s information environment, creating healthy culture etc.
Later, Chief of Air Staff attended an ‘Air Show’ marking 75th anniversary of US Air Force. It is expected that the visit of Chief of Air Staff will play a vital role for creating opportunities to strengthen relationship between two nations.