Bangladesh Air Force chief returns home from USA

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan returned home on Monday after an official visit to the US, reports news agency UNB.

The Chief of Air Staff left Dhaka for USA on 13 September for an official visit along with three entourage on an invitation of Chief of US Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Jr, says an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) media release on Tuesday afternoon.