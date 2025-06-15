Official COVID-19 death toll was inaccurate, studies find

The official COVID-19 death toll published by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) during the pandemic was not accurate. This issue has resurfaced in at least two separate studies, both indicating that the number of COVID-related deaths was higher than government records show.

Scientists and researchers from the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) conducted separate studies on pandemic-era deaths in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district and in areas under Dhaka North City Corporation. One study focused on a rural area, while the other covered an urban region.

Bangladesh reported its first COVID-19 case on 8 March, 2020, and the first death from the virus on 18 March of that year. According to data from the DGHS as of 13 June, a total of 29,502 people have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past five and a half years. The then-ruling Awami League government repeatedly claimed that effective measures kept the country’s COVID-19 death toll relatively low.

However, multiple studies during the pandemic suggested that the overall death rate was significantly higher than normal. On 10 March, 2022, the medical and public health journal ‘The Lancet’ published an estimate indicating that Bangladesh had experienced 413,000 excess deaths during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.