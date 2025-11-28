ACC Ordinance draft
Is ‘state reform’ only rhetoric for govt: TIB
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Friday questioned whether the state reforms are just a rhetoric for the government.
TIB said this in a press release issued in response to the Advisory Council’s final approval of the Anti-Corruption Commission Ordinance, 2025.
TIB expressed deep disappointment and indignation over the final approval of the ACC Ordinance by the Advisory Council, trampling on important strategic recommendations such as the formation of a "Selection and Review Committee" intended to ensure transparency, accountability and effectiveness in its activities along with the highest level of institutional independence.
This is expected to overcome the negative image of ACC which has become infamous as a tool for implementing the agenda of only harassing opponents at the behest of the ruling elite.
The exclusion of this provision from the final ordinance, despite being included in the July Charter with the complete consensus of all political parties and the consent of the relevant government interlocutors as a result of persistent advocacy by TIB, is not only disappointing, but also indicates that like almost all other cases of reform proposals the state reform agenda has become hostage to the conspiracies of anti-reform circles within the government.
Iftekharuzzaman noted that the ACC Reform Commission had recommended the formation of a “Selection and Review Committee” considering the experience of the past two decades, the opinions of all stakeholders, international best practices, and the political and bureaucratic context of Bangladesh in order to ensure that the ACC does not continue to function as a tool of protection of those in power and harass political or other opponents,
He said, “This proposal was made to overcome the dire situation of ACC as the institution has been suffering from a lack of public trust since its inception, as a puppet of vested quarters, it has become a tool of protection for those in power and harassment of opponents. It is regrettable that the government has failed to understand the strategic value of this recommendation to transform the ACC into a truly accountable, independent, and impartial institution through half-yearly reviews, public hearings, and recommendations by the proposed committee. For a government responsible for state reforms, this is a self-contradictory and anti-reform precedent.”
Iftekharuzzaman further said, "The matter is even more disappointing because according to reliable sources, at least seven Advisors have opposed this proposal at the Cabinet meeting. Yet they know that all the political parties that signed the July Charter have fully agreed on this provision. Before creating such a bad precedent of violating the July Charter, why the government does not realise that through this the Government is by itself actually encouraging political parties to violate the July Charter? Why then unprecedented bloodletting sacrifices were made? What kind of state reform is it that blocks the way to effectively curb corruption?"
The draft of the ordinance that TIB had the opportunity to review seemed to be in some ways of a higher standard than the existing law for which the organisation commends the government.
However, the TIB Executive Director has expressed deep disappointment and regret as according to reliable sources, in addition to the mentioned issue several other important strategic recommendations on which political consensus was achieved have been omitted. This can be nothing but a corruption-enabling and anti-reform stance of vested interests and influential quarters within the government.