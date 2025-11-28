Is ‘state reform’ only rhetoric for govt: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Friday questioned whether the state reforms are just a rhetoric for the government.

TIB said this in a press release issued in response to the Advisory Council’s final approval of the Anti-Corruption Commission Ordinance, 2025.

TIB expressed deep disappointment and indignation over the final approval of the ACC Ordinance by the Advisory Council, trampling on important strategic recommendations such as the formation of a "Selection and Review Committee" intended to ensure transparency, accountability and effectiveness in its activities along with the highest level of institutional independence.