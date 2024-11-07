Students demonstrate against Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal posters in Dhaka University
Students protested late Wednesday night against posters of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) being pasted up in the halls and walls of Dhaka University. The demonstrating students chanted slogans against student politics in campus.
JCD had put up posters with pictures of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman to commemorate the 7 November 'Historic Revolution and Solidarity Day' in Dhaka University halls and various walls around the campus.
The matter gave rise to discussion throughout Wednesday in Facebook, both for and against the posters in DU. Later that night the students brought out the demonstration.
A group of students gathered at the Bijoy Ekattor Hall of the university at around 9:30 Wednesday night.
Slogans were chanted against student politics on campus. The hall provost SM Ali Reza arrived at the spot and tried to persuade the students to disperse.
Later processions from other halls came and joined them. The students' procession then went around the campus to Raju Sculpture at TSC. The students returned to their halls at midnight.
During the demonstrations, the students chanted slogans "Two-Zero-Two-Four, Students Politics No More" and other catchy slogans against the posters and against student politics.
Students demonstrated against the posters at the university's Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall and Amar Ekushey Hall too.
Meanwhile, the university's Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall administration said in a notice issued at night, in order to maintain the overall appearance of the hall, no banners, festoons, posters or graffiti can be posted on the walls within the hall or on the hall premises without permission of the administration.
The hall authorities will take action in accordance to the university rules and the prevailing laws if this order is violated. We appeal to everyone to cooperate in this regard, the notice said.