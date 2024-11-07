Students demonstrate against Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal posters in Dhaka University

Students protested late Wednesday night against posters of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) being pasted up in the halls and walls of Dhaka University. The demonstrating students chanted slogans against student politics in campus.

JCD had put up posters with pictures of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman to commemorate the 7 November 'Historic Revolution and Solidarity Day' in Dhaka University halls and various walls around the campus.

The matter gave rise to discussion throughout Wednesday in Facebook, both for and against the posters in DU. Later that night the students brought out the demonstration.