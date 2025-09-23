Statues, sculptures remain damaged, no move for restoration in over a year
The sculpture Duronto which had stood in front of the Shishu Academy in Dhaka, has disappeared. The spot is now covered by a banner.
In Dinajpur’s Tevaga Chattar, the broken statue of Sidhu-Kanu—memorials of the Santal rebellion, once depicted with bow and arrow—remains in police custody.
Over the past year, at least 20 historically and archaeologically significant sculptures and murals that were damaged or destroyed have not been restored. Sculptors say these works are both historic and aesthetic treasures of the nation, and their repair is urgent.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year, nearly 1,500 sculptures, relief murals, murals, and monuments were vandalised, set on fire, or demolished across the country, including in the capital. Among them were depictions of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members, the four national leaders, and other notable figures, as well as works commemorating the Liberation War, historical events, and cultural symbols.
Sculptures in Dhaka
The Duronto sculpture at Shishu Academy—once a symbol of dynamic Dhaka—was attacked and destroyed on the afternoon of 5 August last year. By 11 August this year, no trace of the running child with a wheel remained; instead, a banner reading ‘Be the Light’ had been placed there.
Shishu Academy Director General Dilara Begum told Prothom Alo that there is a case in the court regarding the Academy’s land. Court has issued notices twice this year to vacate the place. Until a decision is made, no reconstruction or installation of Duronto will be undertaken.
Sculptor Shamim Sikder’s ‘Swadhinata Sangram’ installation, at the end of Fuller Road on Dhaka University campus, once featured more than 100 sculptures. Now, only five remain intact. Busts of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Yasser Arafat, Jagadish Chandra Bose, Lalon, and other poets, writers, revolutionaries, politicians, and scientists lie broken. As of 13 August this year, they were still left in their shattered state.
On 7 August last year, the statue of the Greek goddess Themis—erected in front of the Supreme Court’s High Court Division as a symbol of justice—was toppled by a group using ropes. The site is now empty.
Across the districts
In Mymensingh’s Shashi Lodge, the statue of the Greek goddess Venus—considered of immense archaeological value—was destroyed on 5 August last year. The broken pieces are preserved in a museum, but the site remains empty, and no information about restoration has been found.
On the same day, the bust of artist Zainul Abedin in front of the Zainul Abedin Sangrahashala was vandalised, but later repaired by local artists and cultural activists.
At Meherpur’s Mujibnagar Memorial Complex, considered a single large sculptural work with more than 500 individual statues, at least 303 were vandalised on 5 August last year. As of 9 August this year, the smaller broken statues remain in the custody of Ansar members stationed there, with no sign of restoration efforts.
In Madaripur town, the under-construction ‘From Palashi to Dhanmondi’ memorial center was attacked on 7 August last year, leaving sculptures and terracotta panels in ruins. They remain in the same condition today, said Prothom Alo’s Madaripur correspondent Ajay Kundu.
In Dinajpur, the Sidhu-Kanu memorial in Tevaga Chattar was broken after the Awami League’s fall. Deputy Commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo: “No initiative has yet been taken to reinstall the Sidhu-Kanu statue. I have discussed the matter with my officers. It is under consideration.”
In Tangail town, murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders were smashed last December.
This year too, incidents of mural destruction have continued. In February, the ‘Krishan Chattar’ sculpture in Bishwambharpur upazila of Sunamganj—depicting the heritage of rural farmers—was destroyed with hammers. No restoration initiative has followed, said Prothom Alo’s Sunamganj correspondent Khalil Rahman.
Prothom Alo’s Kishoreganj correspondent Tafsilul Aziz said murals of four presidents in Bajitpur, Kishoreganj were demolished in Fabruary. They still remain unrestored.
In Barguna, a boat museum showcasing 100 types of traditional and extinct boats was vandalised in February. Most of the replicas have since disappeared.
In June, seven mural-covered walls at Bijoy Sarani’s Mrityunjoyee complex were demolished. These walls had depicted milestones of the freedom struggle, from the 1952 Language Movement to the victory of 16 December, 1971. Dhaka North City Corporation has since announced plans to create sculptures and open spaces there in memory of the July martyrs.
Asked about the lack of restoration of 20 key broken or damaged sculptures and murals across the country, Professor Nasimul Kabir, Chairman of the Sculpture Department at Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, told Prothom Alo, “Historically, Dinajpur’s Tevaga Chattar is invaluable; aesthetically and socially, Shishu Academy’s Duronto is significant; and archaeologically, the Venus statue of Shashi Lodge in Mymensingh is irreplaceable. Despite public concern, no steps have been taken to restore them. Yet their restoration is essential. If state institutions step forward, our department is ready to provide technical support.”