Statues, sculptures remain damaged, no move for restoration in over a year

The sculpture Duronto which had stood in front of the Shishu Academy in Dhaka, has disappeared. The spot is now covered by a banner.

In Dinajpur’s Tevaga Chattar, the broken statue of Sidhu-Kanu—memorials of the Santal rebellion, once depicted with bow and arrow—remains in police custody.

Over the past year, at least 20 historically and archaeologically significant sculptures and murals that were damaged or destroyed have not been restored. Sculptors say these works are both historic and aesthetic treasures of the nation, and their repair is urgent.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year, nearly 1,500 sculptures, relief murals, murals, and monuments were vandalised, set on fire, or demolished across the country, including in the capital. Among them were depictions of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members, the four national leaders, and other notable figures, as well as works commemorating the Liberation War, historical events, and cultural symbols.