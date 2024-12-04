What sort of neighbourly behaviour is this? Mirza Fakhrul on India’s attitude

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called for political unity in Bangladesh on the critical issues of the country’s independence and sovereignty.

He questioned, “What kind of friendship is this? What sort of neighborly behaviour is this?” referring to various actions by India.

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while addressing a rally at the Royal Regency Hall in East London of the UK on Tuesday evening (local time).

The rally was organised by the UK chapter of BNP.