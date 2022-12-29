Projects delayed in hope of more fund: Momen 

The construction project was supposed to be finished by 2023. The previous finance minister had cleared the full allocation of the project.
AK Abdul Momen said, “Many buildings were supposed to be completed in the meantime. It was learnt some land at the airport had been encroached upon. Later it was recovered. Some design changes have also been made. Hence, it is being delayed a bit.”
He also said there should have been no delay in the project. The Chinese contractors are very smart and complete all works quickly.
The foreign minister is still optimistic about the completion of the project timely. He said, “The Chinese can do it if they want. They are very active. It was seen in China that they constructed a city in a place where there was nothing on the previous day."
The project, which started in October 2020, has not made much progress in 26 months.
Sylhet deputy commissioner Mujibur Rahman, Sylhet airport director Hafiz Ahmad, project director Shah Zulfikar Haider, Awami League central organising secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, among others, were present at the event.