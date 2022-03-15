Hadisur laid to rest in Barguna

Md Hadisur Rahman, who was killed on 3 March 3 in a missile attack on a Bangladeshi ship stranded at a Ukrainian port, was laid to rest at his family graveyard in Kadamtala village of Barguna on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at 10.00am. A doa mahfil was also arranged after the burial that was attended by hundreds of people in the village in Betagi upazila.

Villagers thronged the yard of his house to get a last glimpse of Hadisur after the freezer van carrying his body reached his home around 10pm on Monday. His family members broke down as they saw the body after 12 days of getting the news of his death.