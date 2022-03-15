Hadisur laid to rest in Barguna

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying Hadisur’s body landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 12.30pm on Monday and after all the formalities were done, a freezer left with the same for Barguna around 2.00pm on Monday.
On 3 March, Hadisur, third engineer of Bangladeshi vessel ‘Banglar Samriddhi’, was killed in a missile attack on the ship which was stranded at the Ukrainian port Olvia.
The body of Hadisur was scheduled to reach Dhaka on Sunday from Romania via Istanbul but the flight carrying the body was delayed due to a heavy snow storm in Istanbul.
Earlier on 9 March, 28 surviving crew members of the Bangladeshi ship who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Dhaka. They went from Ukraine to Moldova to reach Bucharest in Romania, from where they flew to Dhaka.
The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since 23 February, following Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbour.
Hadisur was killed in the missile attack on the vessel. Since then the ship had been declared abandoned.
Hadisur’s body was preserved in a bunker near Ukraine as the procedure to bring it back was delayed due to the worsening situation in Ukraine.