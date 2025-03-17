New party displaying certain old tendencies

Tasneem Siraj Mahboob: It is difficult to answer this question directly or in just one word. Broadly speaking, the expectations of the general people were more or less the same - they wanted to live a peaceful life with whatever income they had. Perhaps everyone expected goods and services would remain affordable. Some of these expectations have been fulfilled. At the same time, some of them have not been fulfilled due to the deterioration of law and order, theft, robbery and extortion.

On the other hand, freedom of speech was a big issue for some of the educated middle class. I think there has been some improvement in this regard. There was a demand for the trial of those who committed various crimes using state power during the previous government. In some cases, work has started on those issues. We will have to wait and see where they ultimately go.

The most important thing is that the previous government was leading the country towards destruction. But Dr Muhammad Yunus has been trying to bring the country back on track. Personally, I still have confidence in him.

I believe he does not have the greed for money as was seen in other rulers along with their hunger for power. However, he is also human and can make mistakes. If he makes mistakes, he will correct these and take Bangladesh forward on the right path. As an optimistic person, that is how I think.