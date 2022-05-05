Haji Salim will surrender to court by 25 May: Lawyer

On Saturday afternoon he had left the country amid strict secrecy, flying from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Bangkok. His sudden departure created a stir and questions were raised as to whether a convicted person can lawfully leave the country.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday afternoon, Haji Salim's lawyer Sayed Ahmed said that High Court had given Haji Salim 30 days to surrender. That means, even though convicted, the sentence will come into effect after the stipulated 30 days. So in this span of time he enjoys a sort of bail provision. The special judge court received the High Court verdict on 25 April. That means he has up till 25 May to surrender. He will surrender within this time, probably after 16 May. A leave to appeal will be filed with the Appellate Division within this time, to appeal against the High Court verdict.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, replying to questions from the media, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, " He had gone to Bangkok on emergency medical treatment. He has returned."