Haji Salim went abroad and returned abiding by the law: Home minister

Speaking about the matter following Haji Salim's return this afternoon, the home minister said, "He has gone to Bangkok on emergency medical treatment. He has returned."

Concerning the debate over Haji Salim's trip abroad, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "Since a legal question has arisen, he took care of these matters before leaving since there was a directive of the High Court regarding him. He is a respected member of parliament. He has respect for the law. He went abroad keeping the law in mind."

The home minister added, "I will answer this question like this, he (Haji Salim) abided by the law when he left and also abided by the law in his return."

The High Court verdict sentencing Haji Salim to 10 years imprisonment for amassing wealth beyond known means, was delivered on 10 February. The High Court ordered Haji Salim to surrender to the Dhaka special judge court-7 within 30 days of receiving a copy of the verdict. The Awami League lawmaker had left the country within this stipulated time.