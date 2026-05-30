Ad-din newborn deaths: Probe report to be finalised after speaking to mothers, says health minister

The investigation report into the deaths of six newborns at Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar area of Dhaka is not being submitted today, Saturday.

Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain told Prothom Alo today that the mothers of the six newborns would be interviewed before the report is finalised. Following those discussions, the report will be submitted on 3 June.

The six newborns, aged between one and three days, died on Wednesday morning while receiving treatment in the hospital’s post-operative delivery ward. The incident has sparked nationwide discussion.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare formed a three-member committee to investigate the deaths.