Ad-din newborn deaths: Probe report to be finalised after speaking to mothers, says health minister
The investigation report into the deaths of six newborns at Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar area of Dhaka is not being submitted today, Saturday.
Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain told Prothom Alo today that the mothers of the six newborns would be interviewed before the report is finalised. Following those discussions, the report will be submitted on 3 June.
The six newborns, aged between one and three days, died on Wednesday morning while receiving treatment in the hospital’s post-operative delivery ward. The incident has sparked nationwide discussion.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare formed a three-member committee to investigate the deaths.
On Friday, Professor Md Zahid Raihan, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), told Prothom Alo that the investigation report would be submitted on Saturday.
The minister said, “The mothers of the children are in different locations. Their accounts will be heard, and those matters will be included in the investigation.”
He declined to comment on the findings of the investigation so far. “Six babies died at the same time. You can understand what the investigation may reveal. The babies did not die from hyper syndrome (a severe symptomatic condition),” he said.
“We have obtained all the evidence and explanations. But I will not disclose the summary yet. Let us first take the mothers’ statements. If anything further emerges, we will consider everything together and then speak about it. The report will be submitted on 3 June,” he added.
Police have questioned several officials and employees at different levels of the hospital in connection with the deaths, but no one has been detained.
The exact cause of the six deaths has yet to be determined, and the investigation is ongoing. The case filed over the incident is being investigated by Ashiq Iqbal, inspector (investigation) of Ramna Police Station.
Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Ashiq Iqbal said that officials from various levels of the hospital had been questioned since the deaths occurred. Several physicians, nurses and employees who witnessed the incident have also been interviewed. However, no one has yet been detained or arrested.