Ad-din Hospital deaths: Room shouldn’t have been used as post-op ward, says Heath ADG

The post-operative room at Ad-din Hospital in the capital was “suffocative”, and it should not have been used as a post-operative ward, said Professor Md Zahir Raihan, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Friday, he said an independent investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation report will be submitted tomorrow.