Ad-din Hospital deaths: Room shouldn’t have been used as post-op ward, says Heath ADG
The post-operative room at Ad-din Hospital in the capital was “suffocative”, and it should not have been used as a post-operative ward, said Professor Md Zahir Raihan, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Friday, he said an independent investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation report will be submitted tomorrow.
Six newborns, aged between one and three days, died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment in the hospital’s post-operative delivery ward. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.
Professor Zahir Raihan said, “We did not see any ventilation system in the room where the babies died. It was air-conditioned. Leaving aside the issue of death, even if the air conditioners were suddenly switched off for some reason, it would be a very suffocative place anyway. Primarily, it can be said that it should not have been used as a post-operative ward.”
The ADG added that the DGHS had also previously pointed out negligence regarding post-operative arrangements.
“It is highly unusual for six deaths to occur in such a place. That post-operative ward had been running for years without any incident. So why did six babies suddenly die now? It is therefore extremely important to find out the cause. If I make any specific remarks in my position, it may affect the investigation,” he said.
Confirming that the investigation report will be submitted on Saturday, Professor Zahir Raihan said it would be a completely impartial inquiry.
A case has been filed over the deaths of six newborns at the hospital, alleging negligence. The hospital authorities have been named as the accused. The complaint was filed on Wednesday night at Ramna Police Station by Habibur Rahman, the father of one of the deceased newborns. It was recorded as a case on Thursday.