Case filed over deaths of six newborns at Ad-din Hospital, authorities accused

A case has been filed over the deaths of six newborns at Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar area of the capital. The case accuses the hospital of negligence leading to the deaths of the infants. The hospital authorities have been named as the accused.

The complaint was filed last night, Wednesday, at Ramna Police Station by Habibur Rahman, the father of one of the newborns. It was officially recorded as a case today, Thursday.

Ashiq Iqbal, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ramna Police Station, said no individual names had been mentioned in the complaint. The hospital authorities were named as the accused. An investigation is underway, although no arrests have yet been made.