“All the babies were crying. It felt like the baby’s heart was about to burst. We could not understand why they were crying. My granddaughter eventually cried herself to death.”

These were the words of Masuda Begum, grandmother of one of the six infants who died at Ad-din Hospital in the capital. Six newborns died this morning, Wednesday, in the hospital’s post-operative ward on the first floor. Sitting outside the ward, she broke down in tears while recounting the incident.