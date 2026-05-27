6 newborns die at Ad-din Hospital
Suffocating conditions found in ward, probe committee formed: Health DG
Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Professor Pravath Chandra Biswas, has said that a three-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the deaths of six infants at Ad-din Hospital in the capital’s Moghbazar area. He also said the committee has been asked to submit its report within 72 hours.
Describing what officials found while inspecting the hospital’s post-delivery ward, the DG said, “Early this morning, because of complications related to the air-conditioning system or some other reason, a suffocating environment appears to have developed in this room.”
“We observed that the AC system was set up in such a way that if it stopped functioning, there was no alternative ventilation arrangement. In such circumstances, we lost six infants who were receiving treatment here,” he added.
He made the remarks to journalists today, Wednesday afternoon after visiting the ward. Acting Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and DGHS Additional Director General (Administration) Professor Md Zahid Raihan were also present there.
The DG further said they had have found out that there were 11 mothers in the ward, six of whom had their newborn babies with them. The infants were between one and three days old. The remaining five newborns were undergoing treatment in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) due to congenital complications.
Speaking about the investigation committee, Professor Pravath Chandra Biswas said, “Following instructions from the health minister, a high-level investigation committee has already been formed. It includes a joint secretary from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, an official at deputy director level from the DGHS hospital wing, and another official from the DGHS.”
He added that the committee would examine whether there had been any management failures at the hospital. It would also investigate whether there had been any shortcomings in the treatment provided to the infants and whether there had been problems with the environment in the room where they were kept.
“Particular attention will be given to identifying any faults related to the AC system or other technical issues. Technical experts will also be included in the committee if necessary. If expert opinion is needed on any technical matter, they will be co-opted,” he said.
The DG said the government would take strict action based on the committee’s findings. Appropriate measures would be taken at different levels if any negligence in service, dereliction of duty, or infrastructural or technical faults were found.
Earlier in the morning, six newborns died in the post-operative ward on the first floor of the hospital. Police suspect the incident may have been caused by a gas leak in the AC system or some other mechanical fault. Ramna Police Station said it was investigating the incident.