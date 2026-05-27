Suffocating conditions found in ward, probe committee formed: Health DG

“We observed that the AC system was set up in such a way that if it stopped functioning, there was no alternative ventilation arrangement. In such circumstances, we lost six infants who were receiving treatment here,” he added.

He made the remarks to journalists today, Wednesday afternoon after visiting the ward. Acting Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and DGHS Additional Director General (Administration) Professor Md Zahid Raihan were also present there.

The DG further said they had have found out that there were 11 mothers in the ward, six of whom had their newborn babies with them. The infants were between one and three days old. The remaining five newborns were undergoing treatment in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) due to congenital complications.

Speaking about the investigation committee, Professor Pravath Chandra Biswas said, “Following instructions from the health minister, a high-level investigation committee has already been formed. It includes a joint secretary from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, an official at deputy director level from the DGHS hospital wing, and another official from the DGHS.”