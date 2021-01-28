Hatirjheel security beefed up

An additional number of policemen have been deployed in both uniform and plainclothes from Wednesday to ensure better security of Hatirjheel in the city, a popular spot for Dhaka residents to spend their lesiure time. A mobile patrol team will also be on duty, reports UNB.
Security was beefed up after a citizen complained on the Facebook page of the media and public relations department of the Police Headquarters.
“We received a complaint that some teenagers are harassing people who come to spend time at Hatirjheel, said assistant inspector general (media) of the police headquarters Md Sohel Rana.
Despite the necessary arrangements made by the police to provide security to the people who visit the Hatirjheel area, the police headquarters asked the Hatirjheel police station’s officer-in-charge to take the matter seriously, he said.
In prompt action, the Hatirjheel police carried out drives in the area on Tuesday night and arrested 16 teenagers on charges of harassing people there, the AIG (media) said.
Later, they were handed over to their parents as no case was filed against them.