Hatirjheel security beefed up

An additional number of policemen have been deployed in both uniform and plainclothes from Wednesday to ensure better security of Hatirjheel in the city, a popular spot for Dhaka residents to spend their lesiure time. A mobile patrol team will also be on duty, reports UNB.

Security was beefed up after a citizen complained on the Facebook page of the media and public relations department of the Police Headquarters.

“We received a complaint that some teenagers are harassing people who come to spend time at Hatirjheel, said assistant inspector general (media) of the police headquarters Md Sohel Rana.