TIB voices concern over attempt to legitimise extortion under the guise of ‘compromise’

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed deep concern over what it describes as an attempt by road transport, rail and water transport minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam to legitimise a serious criminal offence by characterising roadside extortion as a form of consensual transaction.

In a statement issued today, Friday, TIB also called upon the prime minister to accord the highest priority to cleansing his own party in order to nip such corruption-facilitating attempts in the bud.