Insects in WASA water, residents suffer

The same complaint came from some other areas of the capital, including Tejgaon, Malibagh, Moghbazar, Madhubagh, Basabo, and Maniknagar. The presence of insects in water supplied by the WASA has been almost a common scenario.

Residents of concerned localities alleged that when the WASA authorities are contacted over the predicament, they limit themselves in providing some routine advice like cleaning water tanks. Many have done so, yet the problem persists. Then, the WASA officials instructed the residents to use a piece of cloth to filter water.

However, the WASA authorities claimed that their officials carried out tests in water of the concerned areas, but found no insects. They insisted that the insects might have grown in the underground water reservoirs and the roof tanks, and that cleaning those will solve the problem.