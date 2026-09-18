DUCSU museum: Wrong photos used for 6 literary figures, removed after criticism

Most of the photographs displayed alongside the names of six poets and writers under the heading ‘Some renowned poets and writers of Dhaka University’ at the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) museum were allegedly not of the individuals concerned.

Following criticism over the matter, the photographs were removed and replaced with new ones yesterday, Thursday.

Earlier, a frame at the museum displayed the names and photographs of Palli Kabi Jasimuddin, former Dhaka University Bangla department teacher Shaheed Munier Chowdhury, former president of Bangla Academy Abul Quasem Fazlul Haq, poet Asad Chowdhury, former vice-chancellor of Chittagong University Abul Fazal and linguist Muhammad Enamul Haq.

Of the six, the photographs used under the names of Jasimuddin, Munier Chowdhury, Abul Quasem Fazlul Haq and Asad Chowdhury were not of them, said Dhaka University Bangla department professor Tariq Manzoor.