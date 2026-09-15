Jinnah, Ghulam Azam pictures placed on floors at DUCSU entrance, museum to be trampled

A group of students at the University of Dhaka have placed pictures of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Ghulam Azam on the floors at the entrance to the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) building and its museum for people to trample on.

They said they took the step to protest the display of pictures of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, former Governor-General of Pakistan, and Abdul Malek, a then leader of the Islami Chhatra Sangha, at the DUCSU museum.

The students, from the 2025-26 academic year at the University of Dhaka, placed the pictures of Jinnah and Ghulam Azam at noon today, Tuesday, and then trampled on them.

Students who took part in the programme said that after Fatima Tasnim Zuma, DUCSU secretary for the Liberation War and Democratic Movements, put up a picture of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the DUCSU museum, she had said she put it up because she felt like doing so.