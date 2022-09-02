Torture on Hindus increased because of Digital Security Act: Hindu Mahajote

The demonstration was organised protesting vandalising idols in Manikganj and Satkhira while taking preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Hindu community, and torture and killing, and looting, occupying and arson attacks on their properties and forced conversion.
Speaking at the demonstration, Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote general secretary Mrityunjoy Kumar Roy said, “We see on different social media how the religious speakers talk about Hinduism. Isn’t that hurting religious sentiment? What does the administration do then? Why are they not being brought to book? Is maintaining communal harmony the responsibility of the Hindus only? Is the section 57 for us?”
He further said we ask to give up the ICT act because the act is mostly being used to wipe out the Hindu community.
Police recently arrested Jhumon Das in Sunamganj once again. Earlier, he was in jail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act. Besides, many other people of Hindu community have been arrested under the act in different parts of the country.
Indicating vandalising of Durga idols, Mrityunjoy Kumar Roy also said, “Durga Puja will be held in less than a month. But many idols are being vandalised across the country. Where would we go then?”
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote organising secretary Uttam Kumar Das said the people of Hindu community are socially and politically oppressed; now they are being oppressed and tortured under the Digital Security Act as well. Hindus are facing the brunt of section 57 of the digital law. The torture on Hindus have been increased several folds using the section 57 to control and stop the voices of Hindu community people, he added.
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote senior vice-president Mithu Ranjan Deb presided over the human chain.
Following the human chain, the Hindu Mohajote took out a procession that paraded different roads in the capital.
Another section of Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote organised a press conference at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU). The president of that section is Prabhash Chandra Roy while spokesperson and executive secretary general is Palash Kanti Dey.
They demanded three-day holiday during the Durga Puja.
Besides, they also demanded beefing up security including installing CCTV cameras at all permanent and temporary puja mandaps (pandals) 10 days before the Durga Puja at the government cost, composing a minority security act and scrapping the Digital Security Act immediately if it is not equally applicable to all.
They also announced to wage a countrywide demonstration and protest programmes if the demands are not met with.