Baridhara car accident: Teen sent to correctional centre
A court has ordered that the teenager brought under the law in connection with the death of a construction worker who was run over by a car in Baridhara, Dhaka, be sent to a juvenile correctional facility.
Judge Md Abdul Muktadir of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 passed the order after a hearing today, Thursday. Defence lawyer Alamgir Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Lawyer Alamgir Hossain said the court ordered the teenager to be sent to the juvenile correctional centre in Gazipur following an appeal by the investigation officer of the case filed with Gulshan police station in connection with the incident. The lawyer said they would seek bail for the teenager.
The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon on Road No. 1 in the Baridhara Diplomatic Zone. Mehedi Hasan, 24, a construction worker, was killed after being run over by the car. The victim was from Sonaray village of Domar upazila in Nilphamari.
At the time of the incident, Mehedi was sitting on the footpath and resting. A speeding private car mounted the footpath. Mehedi died at the scene after being crushed under the car’s wheels.
Moktar Islam, brother of the deceased Mehedi, filed a case with Gulshan police station over the incident. The teenager was not named as an accused in the case. A man named Akash Mark, 44, was named as the accused as the driver of the car.
After the accident, people present at the scene detained the teenager who was in the driver’s seat and handed him over to police. Police initially questioned him and released him into the custody of his family.
Yesterday, Prothom Alo published an online report under the headline “Construction worker killed in Baridhara crash: Teen was at the wheel, another charged in case.” Criticism began on social media afterwards, and police analysed video footage and found the teenager’s involvement, police said. He was subsequently booked and taken into police custody. The court has now ordered that he be sent to a child correctional facility.
According to police sources, the teenager is an O-Level student at an English-medium school in the Gulshan, Dhaka. He is 17 years old. His father is a captain with Biman Bangladesh Airlines, while the car involved in the accident is registered in his mother’s name.