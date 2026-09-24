Baridhara car accident: Teen sent to correctional centre

A court has ordered that the teenager brought under the law in connection with the death of a construction worker who was run over by a car in Baridhara, Dhaka, be sent to a juvenile correctional facility.

Judge Md Abdul Muktadir of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 passed the order after a hearing today, Thursday. Defence lawyer Alamgir Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Lawyer Alamgir Hossain said the court ordered the teenager to be sent to the juvenile correctional centre in Gazipur following an appeal by the investigation officer of the case filed with Gulshan police station in connection with the incident. The lawyer said they would seek bail for the teenager.