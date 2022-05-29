HC defers Tarique-Zubaida’s hearing in corruption case

The High Court (HC) has deferred till 5 June the hearing on a rule issued against the proceedings of a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during 1/11 against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman, reports UNB.

The court also delivers its opinion on whether Tarique and Zubaida can recruit a lawyer in the case as they are fugitives.

A HC bench comprising justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akand passed the deferment order on Sunday.