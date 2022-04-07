HC orders probe into allegations against E-orange

It also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to the authorities concerned to take legal action against those involved in siphoning off money of the customers of e-commerce platform E-orange after investigation.
Commerce Secretary and eight others have been made respondent to the rule.
Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik stood for the state while Advocate Ahsanul Karim and Abdul Kaiyum represented the petitioner.
The customers of E-orange ordered products from the e-commerce platform by collecting e-ticket after clearing payments.
But the company did not provide the products to the respective customers.
In this circumstances, on 3 April, last year, some 547 customers filed a writ petition seeking return of Tk 774.6 million and directives for investigations into the allegation of money laundering against the company.