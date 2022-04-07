HC orders probe into allegations against E-orange

The High Court on Thursday directed the Anti-Corruption Commission and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit to investigate the allegation of money laundering and embezzling customers’ money against e-commerce platform E-orange and submit their report within four months.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after hearing a petition by a customer.

The HC also wanted to know about the steps taken for bringing back the fugitive accused of e-commerce platform.