Poet Helal Hafiz no more

Acclaimed poet Helal Hafiz is more. He was brought dead to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) around 2:30 pm today, Friday.

The news of his death has been confirmed to Prothom Alo by BSMMU director Brigadier General Md Rezaur Rahman.

Helal Hafiz is the author of the timeless lines ‘Ekhon Joubon Jar Michile Jabar Tar Sreshtho Somoy’.

He had already made a place for himself in people’s hearts with his debut collection of poems titled ‘Je Jole Agun Jole’, published in 1986.

Helal Hafiz’s poems touched the hearts of not only the ardent poetry readers but also many of those who don’t keep track of literature that much.