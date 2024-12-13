Poet Helal Hafiz no more
Acclaimed poet Helal Hafiz is more. He was brought dead to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) around 2:30 pm today, Friday.
The news of his death has been confirmed to Prothom Alo by BSMMU director Brigadier General Md Rezaur Rahman.
Helal Hafiz is the author of the timeless lines ‘Ekhon Joubon Jar Michile Jabar Tar Sreshtho Somoy’.
He had already made a place for himself in people’s hearts with his debut collection of poems titled ‘Je Jole Agun Jole’, published in 1986.
Helal Hafiz’s poems touched the hearts of not only the ardent poetry readers but also many of those who don’t keep track of literature that much.
According to the dates mentioned at the end of every poem published in ‘Je Jole Agun Jole’, all the poems have been written between 1969 and 1985.
Helal Hafiz leaves his trace in every layer of life including in battles and struggles, in love and parting, as well as in revolution with his poetry. Just like ‘Nishiddho Sompadokiyo’, another of his poem ‘Ognyutshob’ also ignites a fire in every cell of the body.
The poet wrote in this poem, “Chilo Ta Ek Ognyutshob, Shedin Ami/ Sobtuku Buk Rekhechilam Swoyongkriyo Agneyastre? Jibon baji Dhorechilam Premer Name/ Roktoreene Swadesh Holo,/ Tomar Dike Chokh Chilo Na/ Jonmobhumi Sedin Tomar Sotin Chilo.”
Not only in the context of the liberation war or in a mass uprising this articulation of Helal Hafiz becomes universal in the face of any bigotry, suppression and injustice.
The collection of poetry, ‘Je Jole Agun Jole’ alone has brought immense fame to Helal Hafiz. He didn’t publish another collection for a long period after that.
Adding some more poems with the poems of ‘Je Jole Agun Jole’, his second collection of poetry ‘Kobita Ekattor’ was published in 2012. Lastly, his third collection of poetry ‘Bedonake Bolechi Kedo Na’ was published in 2019.
There is no other example of garnering so much fame by writing so few poems in the history of literature in Bangladesh.