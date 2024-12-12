Acclaimed singer Papia Sarwar dies

She was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city’s Bashundhara residential area in November. Later, she was admitted to a private hospital in Tejgaon.

She left behind her husband and two children to mourn her death.

Her elder daughter, Zara Sarwar is an assistant professor of biology at the College of New Jersey, while her younger daughter, Jisha Sarwar is an executive with the ministry of finance in Canada.

Papia Sarwar was born in Barishal on 21 November, 1952. A Rabindranath-enthusiast from childhood, Papia got admitted at Chhayanaut in class-VI.