Obituary
Composer of ‘Ei Podda Ei Meghna’ Abu Zafar passes away
Lyricist and composer of innumerous songs including ‘Ei Podda Ei Meghna’, ‘Tomra Bhulei Gecho Mollikadir Naam’, and ‘Nindar Kata Jodi Na Bidhilo Gaye’, Abu Zafar has passed away.
He died while undergoing treatment around 3:30 am in the early morning today, Friday. He was 82 years old. His daughter Zian Faria confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo.
The composer had been ailing for some time due to various complications related to old age. He is survived by a daughter and three sons. Renowned singer Farida Parveen is his ex-wife.
The composer’s body is being taken to his hometown Kushtia. His funeral will be held at the Kushtia Government College grounds after Asr prayers today, Friday.
Abu Zafar was a lyricist, composer, poet and singer at the same time. In his professional career, he was a teacher. He was a professor at the Bangla department of Chuadanga College and Kushtia Government College. He had been ailing from various old age complications for quite some time.
Abu Zafar was born to Khondaker Md Jamir Uddin in Gorer Bari Kanchanpur village in Chandpur union of Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia district.
Abu Zafar was a regular singer and lyricist for Rajshahi and Dhaka radio and television. Patriotic and modern songs created by him had become quite popular. He was the creator of several timeless songs. The song ‘Ei Podda Ei Meghna’ is a notable one among them.
Abu Zafar has written quite a few books also. Books titled ‘Ratri Purono Din (poetry)’, ‘Bazare Durnam Tobu Tumi E Shorbossho (poetry)’ and ‘Biplobottor Soviet Kobita (translated poetry)’ are notable of them.
Abu Zafar’s popular song ‘Ei Podda Ei Meghna’ had been ranked among the top 20 songs of all time in a BBC pole.
Some of his notable creation includes songs like ‘Tomra Bhulei Gechho Mollikadir Naam’, ‘Nindar Kata Jodi Na Bidhilo Gaye’, ‘Ami Helen Kingba Momtajke Dekhini’, ‘Tumi Rat Ami Ratjaga Pakhi’ etc. He also composed all the songs he wrote.
He sung most of the songs he had written and composed. Former wife and reputed Lalon Geeti singer Farida Parveen performed several duets with him.