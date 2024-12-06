Composer of ‘Ei Podda Ei Meghna’ Abu Zafar passes away

Lyricist and composer of innumerous songs including ‘Ei Podda Ei Meghna’, ‘Tomra Bhulei Gecho Mollikadir Naam’, and ‘Nindar Kata Jodi Na Bidhilo Gaye’, Abu Zafar has passed away.

He died while undergoing treatment around 3:30 am in the early morning today, Friday. He was 82 years old. His daughter Zian Faria confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo.

The composer had been ailing for some time due to various complications related to old age. He is survived by a daughter and three sons. Renowned singer Farida Parveen is his ex-wife.