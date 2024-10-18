Singer Shujeo Shyam no more

Sujeo Shyam composed the last song of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and the first song after the Pakistani occupying force surrendered in 1971.

Sujeo Shyam did the composition and music arrangement for the song ‘Bijoy Nishan Urche Oi’ written by lyricist Shahidul Amin. For his contribution in music he was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2018 and Shilpakala Padak in 2015.

Sujeo Shyam was born on 14 March 1946 in Sylhet. His father Amarendra Chandra Shah was the owner of a tea estate named ‘Indreswar-Tea’. Sujeo Shyam spent his childhood in the tea estate of Sylhet. He was the sixth among ten siblings.