Singer Shujeo Shyam no more
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Sujeo Shyam is no more. He was 78. The acclaimed singer died while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University hospital around 2:50 am on Friday.
His daughter Rupa Monjuri Shyam confirmed the news of his death to media. Sujeo Shayam had long been suffering from cancer. Recently, he had a ‘pacemaker’ installed in his heart.
Later, this veteran artiste was diagnosed with an infection which spread to the blood. Plus, his diabetes had gone out of control and he had kidney complications also.
Songs like ‘Rokto Diye Naam Likhechi’, ‘Rokto Chai Rokto Chai’, ‘Aha Dhonno Amar Jonmobhumi’, ‘Ai Re Chashi Mojur Kuli’, ‘Muktir Ek E Poth Shongram’ and, ‘Shon Re Tora Shon’ are notable among the ones composed by Sujeo Shyam.
Sujeo Shyam composed the last song of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and the first song after the Pakistani occupying force surrendered in 1971.
Sujeo Shyam did the composition and music arrangement for the song ‘Bijoy Nishan Urche Oi’ written by lyricist Shahidul Amin. For his contribution in music he was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2018 and Shilpakala Padak in 2015.
Sujeo Shyam was born on 14 March 1946 in Sylhet. His father Amarendra Chandra Shah was the owner of a tea estate named ‘Indreswar-Tea’. Sujeo Shyam spent his childhood in the tea estate of Sylhet. He was the sixth among ten siblings.