Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Bulbul Mahalanobis dies

Celebrated singer from the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and valiant freedom fighter Bulbul Mahalanobis passed away early Friday.
She was 70.
Bulbul had been suffering from various old age complications for a long time, her close relative Joyeeta Mahalanobis confirmed to Prothom Alo.
Multitalented Bulbul Mahalanobis was a poet, writer, singer, and a stage performer. She used to anchor cultural programmes on television, radio and stage.
No decision has been taken as yet regarding her last rites as of filing of this report in the afternoon.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, another Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Timir Nandi said Bulbul Mahalanobis’ family lives in the US. Everything will be finalised after a consultation. The last rites could be held after two days. Her body has been kept at the mortuary of a hospital in the capital, he added.
Many of her compatriots and well-wishers grieved the death in social media.
Bulbul Mahalanobis, a noted singer of Nazrul Sangeet and cultural organiser, was born on 10 March, 1953, in Bikrampur. She obtained her Bachelor and Masters Degrees from Dhaka University.
She taught at different educational institutions at home and abroad.
The Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in Baliganj, Kolkata, India, aired ‘Bijoy Nishan Urche Oi’ on 16 December 1971. Bulbul Mahalanobis was one of the singers who sang the song that was aired at the moment of victory of Bangladesh.
Noted Nazrul Sangeet singer Bulbul Mahalanobis served as vice-president of Nazrul Sangeet Shilpi Parishad, and general secretary of Rabindra Academy.
She also served at important positions at Jatiya Kabita Parishad, Kochikachar Mela, Udichi, Sector Commanders’ Forum, Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Shilpi Parishad and many other cultural and social orgnisations.
Bulbul Mahalanobis has two music albums and published more than 12 books including ‘Muktijuddher Purba Prostuti O Smriti 71.
She was conferred with Chayan Gold Medal, Dewan Azraf Foundation award, Nazrul Academy award from West Bengal for her contributions in literary and cultural field.