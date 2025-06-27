Biman flight makes emergency landing after technical glitch

The aircraft landed safely at 8:59 am and was parked at Bay 14 of the airport. The passengers and crews disembarked safely and are in good health, HSIA authority confirmed.

Following the landing, the airport authorities conducted a thorough inspection of the runway but found no evidence of foreign objects or bird strikes.

Officials said a detailed technical review of the aircraft is underway, and appropriate decisions regarding its next operational schedule will be taken based on the assessment.