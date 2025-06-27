Bangladesh

Biman flight makes emergency landing after technical glitch

BSS
Dhaka
Biman Bangladesh Airlines flightFile photo

A Singapore-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Dhaka Friday morning following a technical glitch shortly after takeoff.

All 154 passengers and seven crews were safe, officials of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) said.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operating as flight BG 584, departed HSIA at 8:38 am, and upon reaching an altitude of around 2,500 feet, the captain reported an engine-related issue and decided to return to Dhaka.

The aircraft landed safely at 8:59 am and was parked at Bay 14 of the airport. The passengers and crews disembarked safely and are in good health, HSIA authority confirmed.

Following the landing, the airport authorities conducted a thorough inspection of the runway but found no evidence of foreign objects or bird strikes.

Officials said a detailed technical review of the aircraft is underway, and appropriate decisions regarding its next operational schedule will be taken based on the assessment.

Also Read

Biman flight lands safely in Dhaka after losing wheel mid-air

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh