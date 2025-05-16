Biman flight lands safely in Dhaka after losing wheel mid-air
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight made a safe landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka today, Friday afternoon despite losing one of its wheels shortly after take-off from Cox’s Bazar.
ABM Rawshan Kabir, general manager (public relations) of the state-owned airline, told UNB, “We cannot confirm the exact reason or details at this point about the mid-air wheel loss. A full inspection by the engineering department will determine it.”
According to the control room at Cox’s Bazar Airport, one of the wheels of flight BG-436 detached suddenly moments after the aircraft took off from the runway.
The flight, which was carrying 71 passengers, departed Cox’s Bazar at 1:17 pm and successfully landed in Dhaka at 2:17 pm without further incident. The flight operations remain as usual at Dhaka airport.