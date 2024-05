Contractual appointments of deputy press secretary (DPS) Hasan Jahid Tusher and assistant personal secretary (APS-2) Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku to prime minister Sheikh Hasina have been canceled.

Their contractual appointments have been canceled as per the clause-8 of the contracts signed by the government with them. It will be effective from 1 June 2024, said a notification of the public administration ministry on Wednesday.