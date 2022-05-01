He has undoubtedly passed the test of integrity

The recently deceased former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith had a special personality. He was a pro-people liberal person with a complete non-communal mindset. At the same time, he was cultural, an experienced administrator, veteran politician and a freedom fighter.

He will be remembered for long for several of Bangladesh's financial achievements. For example, graduation from the LDC (Least Developed Country) status, graduation from lower income to lower middle income country, and primary success in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He was sure about the role of economy for a country like Bangladesh. He always tried to think about the people who are lagging behind.