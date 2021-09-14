Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances

The health minister said, “In this hard time of Covid-19 India has once again marked its friendship with Bangladesh with the ambulance gift from prime minister Narendra Modi.”
“These ambulances will contribute to increasing the capacity of the hospitals across the country,” he added.
Moreover, the country’s Hospital Service Management bought 21 ambulances and 60 more were bought under the Upazila Health Care Operation Plan.
Minister Maleque handed over the ambulances to the directors and representatives of the country’s remote area hospitals and also to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, National Heart Disease Hospital, and Dhaka North City Covid-dedicated hospital.