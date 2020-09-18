Hefazat chief Shah Ahmed Shafi passes away

The news of Shah Ahmed Shafi’s death was also announced from the Hathazari Madrasa mosque in Chittagong around 7:00pm.

Hefazat-e-Islam’s central joint secretary general Mufti Faizullah said Ahmed Shafi was 103.

According to the sources at the madrasa, Shah Ahmed Shafi was airlifted to Dhaka this afternoon and admitted to Asgar Ali Hospital in Gandaria.

On Thursday night, he was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Apart from various old age complications, he was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

The Hefazat leader on Thursday resigned from the post of director general of Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam, popularly known as Hathazari Madrasa, in Hathazari of Chattogram district.

The decision was taken from a meeting of the madrasa’s Shura committee around 10:30 on Thursday night.