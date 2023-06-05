Momen in Kenya to attend second UN Habitat Assembly

Executive director Maimunah M Sharif recalled her participation at the high-level side-event on the gender-responsive, social housing project in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New York in September 2022.

Foreign minister Momen invited the executive director to visit Bangladesh soon to witness the project and its impact on the beneficiaries.

He also briefed the executive director and her colleagues about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ‘Amar Bari, Amar Khamar’ (My Home, My Farm) programme to ensure sustainable living around homesteads.

The UN Habitat chief appreciated the Bangladesh prime minister’s vision to provide civic amenities in villages through her Amar Gram, Amar Shohor (My Village, My City) programme.