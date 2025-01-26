'Bangladesh must prepare for a turbulent international environment'

Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) convened a high-level roundtable on “Global Trends 2025” at The Westin, Dhaka, on 23 January bringing together ambassadors, security experts, former diplomats, and academics to discuss the evolving dynamics of international relations and their implications for the world in 2025 onwards, stated a press release.

The discussion was moderated by BIPSS President Major General (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman. Distinguished panelists included Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, former adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iffat Anjum, assistant professor at the Department of International Relations in Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), and Shafqat Munir, head of BCTR and senior research fellow at BIPSS.

Moderator of the event, Major General (Retd) Muniruzzaman started the session by emphasising the transformative changes in the international system, driven by technological advancements, shifting geopolitical alignments, and environmental challenges. He highlighted the escalating US-China rivalry as a defining feature of 2025, with implications for global stability.