Govt backtracks from relocating secretariat to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar

Abdullah Mohammad Zobair, executive engineer of the public works department, told the Prothom Alo, "We have developed a project to build a park on vacant land at a cost of Tk 1billion. The park will have walkways. There will be facilities of sports for everyone. There will be a reservoir. We will send the project to the planning commission for approval.”

According to the documents of the public work ministry, the incumbent government took initiatives to relocate the secretariat to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar several times after assuming power in 2009. For this, a project worth Tk 20 billion was also taken. The original plan of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, including the national parliament building, designed by world famous architect Louis I Kahn, was brought to country, spending four million US dollars.

According to the design, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar was supposed to have four main buildings of nine stories with 14-story foundations. Apart from this, an auditorium, conference centre, mosque, bank, post office, 1000 car parking facilities were kept in the project area. But the government is backtracking from these plans.