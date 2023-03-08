Egypt procurement team visits Bangladesh to learn about e-GP

In December 2022, another such team from the Republic of Mozambique had a three-day visit to CPTU.

The four-member delegation from Egypt was led by Leena Abbasy, Procurement Specialist of the World Bank. She is based in Baghdad, Iraq.

The delegation comprised of Mohamed Ousama, Noha Taher Zaher, Mohamed Atef and Ahmed Saad. They attended some learning sessions over the two days on various aspects of e-GP at CPTU.

The team members also shared knowledge and ideas about e-GP implementation status in their country. Egypt is going to implement the e-GP. At present, they only advertise their tender notices online, but the rest of the activities are still done manually. They visited LGED on 6 March. The LGED has implemented e-GP in all its procurement.

The visiting Egypt team had a meeting with secretary, IMED, AKM Mohiuddin at the CPTU conference room on Tuesday. The Secretary highlighted success of e-GP in Bangladesh. He said IMED and CPTU will provide necessary support, if needed, to Egypt in its bid to implement e-GP.